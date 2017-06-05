Breaking News Bar
 
Police: Woman scratches Lisle officer during traffic stop

  • Jordin C. O'Connor

    Jordin C. O'Connor
    Courtesy of Lisle police

  • Kevin R. Bryan

    Kevin R. Bryan
    Courtesy of Lisle police

 
Marie Wilson
 
 

A Plainfield woman who is accused of scratching a Lisle police officer has been charged with battery and resisting arrest, police said Monday.

Jordin C. O'Connor, 32, of the 24900 block of Gates Lane, came in contact with the officer because she was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped early Saturday morning on suspicion of DUI, Lisle Deputy Chief Ron Wilke said.

Police pulled over driver Kevin R. Bryan, 43, of the 6000 block of Oakwood Drive in Lisle, after officers saw him make an improper left turn into a parking lot and drive over a curb at 12:37 a.m. on the 500 block of Ogden Avenue, Wilke said.

When officers were conducting a field sobriety test on Bryan, which he failed, Wilke said O'Connor got out of the vehicle and grabbed one of the officers by his right forearm.

The officer wrote in a report that O'Connor dug her nails into his skin, causing scratches on his arm. She then refused to put her hands behind her back and pulled away when the officer tried to place her in handcuffs, Wilke said.

O'Connor was charged with misdemeanor battery to a peace officer and resisting arrest. She was released Saturday pending an appearance July 5 in DuPage County court, Wilke said.

Bryan was charged with DUI and is due in court July 12.

