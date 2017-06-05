Lazarus House marks 20 years of helping the needy

hello

St. Charles Lazarus House director Liz Eakins says, "It is a great privilege to assist someone in their most frightening time and to witness the amazing transformation from despair to hope." Daily Herald File Photo

Take care of those who need your help and the reward to your spirit will be a hundred fold.

Jesus and his best friends said stuff like that along the roads, on the hillsides and in the villages along their journey.

It was a message that Darlene Marcusson and her supporters heard loud and clear more than two decades ago when telling anyone who would listen that St. Charles should embrace its citizens and others down on their luck and provide shelter to kick-start the transitions in their lives.

Through that work, Lazarus House opened in St. Charles 20 years ago, on June 6, 1997, as a warm weather shelter. Early the next year, it expanded its service and set up in the Free Methodist Church building in St. Charles.

Since then, it has stayed true to its mission as a transitional living center through the work of Marcusson and its current executive director Liz Eakins. Needless to say, it has certainly lived by its motto of "Working together to offer hope and a future."

Eakins and her staff have been tireless workers since Eakins took over the lead role upon Marcusson's retirement more than five years ago.

As much as anything, Eakins wants area communities to know that Lazarus House exists, and she'd also like for those seeking volunteer opportunities to check in with the shelter and offer their help.

That's why she explained in a recent shelter newsletter what it means to be involved in this type of giving.

"Homelessness has no face, no gender, no age. Every individual and family wants to keep a roof over their head, food on their tables and a job that pays enough to afford their bills.

"Unfortunately this is not always possible for a variety of reasons and circumstances. That is why Lazarus House has been providing shelter and homeless prevention services for men, women, and children who are in need for 20 years.

"It is a great privilege to assist someone in their most frightening time and to witness the amazing transformation from despair to hope."

That is certainly worth any time and money that those more fortunate can provide to keep this important part of our community around for many years to come.

Phil's 'other' thought:

Much was said last week about the late Phil Elfstrom's legacy, as well it should, considering this was one of the most interesting fellows who ever called this area his home.

During his time as a key Kane County government leader, Elfstrom talked to me about every project he had undertaken and even those he had in mind.

One has stuck with me for some time -- and it again showcased the ability for this man to think far ahead and envision what something could, or should, be.

I will always remember him telling me that county and highway planners were going to make a big mistake if they didn't set up Peck Road as a four-lane roadway.

This was at about the same time the new courthouse was being built at Peck and Route 38.

Elfstrom knew that the recreation areas north on Peck would draw hundreds of people and he figured a new courthouse would present its own wave of traffic demands. Not to mention drivers looking to avoid Randall Road, if Peck were a viable option.

We can't say for sure that the current two-lane Peck is being terribly strained with traffic at all times, but something tells me Phil was right about this one, too. And we may all notice it years from now, because that's how far ahead this fellow's brain worked.

Ice cream and flags:

Would Dr. Bernard Cigrand think it was a good idea to have an ice cream social on the day he created to commemorate our nation's flag?

Well, he might. After all he was a Batavia dentist, starting in 1913, and he could fix the teeth of those who ate too many sweets. But that was almost 20 years after he created the Flag Day celebration in Chicago parks and boosted patriotism so much in the following years, that a day for our nation's colors to call its own was created.

Batavia always makes sure we don't put away our flags too soon after Memorial Day weekend by remembering its famous dentist and giving Batavia Flag Day its due on June 11.

And for the third year, the city will have that ice cream social from 2:30 to 6 p.m. on the Batavia Riverwalk.

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts start the festivities with a walking parade in which everyone can join in from River Street to the riverwalk.

All sorts of activities are on tap, including Soap Box Derby races down Houston Street.

Batavia sure makes good use of the steep incline that Houston Street offers. During Halloween season it is the scene of pumpkin-rolling contests, and now on Flag Day, the kids' derby races.

Flag Source flags, made in Batavia, with a certificate honoring the 101st celebration will be on for sale for $28.

The library design:

Residents who want to provide some input into the design of the new Geneva Public Library may have attended the first community meeting last night to discuss that topic.

For those who missed it, there are two more meetings planned at 7 p.m. both June 13 and July 19 at the current library on James Street.

Last night's session covered the architecture aspects of the building project slated for 210 S. Sixth St.

The second meeting will cover general design considerations for interior and exterior.

The third meeting will feature architects showing design elements, materials and colors.

For those not able to attend evening meetings, the library has a website devoted to the project at gpldnewbuilding.org.

Happy to hear:

Readers responded positively to my idea to deliver a public service announcement of sorts in sharing the story of my bout with bladder cancer, and saying men and women both should not delay checking in with a doctor if their bodies say something's not quite right.

The number of well wishes from readers and friends is certainly a positive boost to my mindset as I move forward with the next steps in this process.

And people who have seen me recently can tell that I am doing fine and this isn't the sort of thing that can derail you completely -- if you catch it in time.

Most importantly, a few felt that my mention of this would help a lot of reluctant men decide to go see a doctor if things didn't seem right. If just one or two did that, it will be well worth the minimal effort it took to write a few paragraphs about a personal experience.

Also, my readers may have noticed I have missed a couple of columns in the past week or so.

It had nothing to do with my treatments, and had all to do with my relatives swarming the region for my son's wedding, which turned out to be a party for the ages over Memorial Day weekend.

Those fishermen:

The fishermen are having their say, many with very convincing arguments, in explaining what I am missing after admitting I haven't fished since I did it once as a little kid. I'll share their thoughts on Sunday.

dheun@sbcglobal.net