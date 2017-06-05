Get your hearing checked at Batavia Sam's Club

Sam's Club in Batavia has opened a new hearing center. An open house on June 10 will offer free hearing tests and information about hearing loss. Courtesy of Sam's Club

You might not even know it's there.

Tucked behind the vision center at the Sam's Club along the Randall Road corridor in Batavia is a hearing center.

To make the public aware of its presence, as well as of the services it offers, the center at 501 N. Randall Road is holding a free open house Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents are welcome to stop by any time.

Scott Chrenka, hearing specialist at the Sam's Club Hearing Center, said the open house is geared toward providing the community an opportunity to become familiarized with the fully operating hearing center and its range of services, which are offered to both Sam's Club members and nonmembers.

"This is an opportunity to build some awareness," Chrenka said.

Visitors also can take a free hearing test on Saturday, Chrenka said.

"They can come get a free test and learn more about hearing loss and how they can support family members with it, and learn about new research and, if they have a chance, they can test if they have the time," he said.

There also will be some small giveaways at the event, which is being held in conjunction with a health event that will be held at Sam's that same day, Chrenka said.

While the Sam's Club Hearing Center is tucked behind the vision center, Chrenka said there will be balloons and signs in the store guiding anyone who is unfamiliar with it to the center.

Cosmetic event:

The Ulta Beauty store along the Randall Road in Algonquin Commons will be hosting an exclusive BECCA event this month from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17. It will feature the Becca cosmetic lines.

Attendees will get a chance to learn new tricks and tips for beautiful summer skin. They also can get a free gift if they purchase certain products in the store.

The store is at 1804 S. Randall Road. To reserve an appointment for the event, call (847) 458-0743.

A little cooler:

If you spend $75 or more at Geneva Commons this month, you will want to save your receipts.

Any purchases you made at the mall's stores or restaurants after June 1 will help you earn a free cooler bag. You can bring your receipts to Talbots, which is located next to the Coach store. There you can pick from either a blue or green cooler bag.

The supplies are limited, and there is one cooler bag available per customer.

They are the perfect size to take to the Geneva Commons Summer Concert series, which began this month and runs three nights a week at the mall.

• Amy Williams' column covers all the news of business along the Randall Road corridor from Batavia to Crystal Lake. Contact her at randallbiz@comcast.net or (847) 894-5036.