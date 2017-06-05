Coroner: Man accused of ditching bill, jumping into river drowned

The man who police say ran out of an Algonquin tavern without paying his bill and jumped into the Fox River died of drowning, the Kane County Coroner's office said Monday.

Ernest Prentic, 29, of Carpentersville was found in the Fox River about 6:30 p.m. Friday after a 22-hour search that included divers from the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District.

Prentic's body was turned over to the Kane County coroner's office, which completed an autopsy Monday. Preliminary results indicate that his cause of death was drowning. Toxicology results have been sent to a forensic lab for analysis. The investigation is ongoing.