Charges filed in Des Plaines screwdriver stabbing murder

First-degree murder charges have been filed against Craig Grzesiakowski, 35, of Chicago in the stabbing death of Jeffrey Ziolo, 35, in his Des Plaines home.

The victim was killed early Thursday in the home on Beau Drive. He was stabbed to death by a lifelong friend armed with a screwdriver, Police Chief William Kushner said Saturday afternoon.

The assailant also stole the victim's cellphone in an effort to prevent access to home security video, Kushner said.

Another person in the house called police, and the suspect was arrested there Thursday, Kushner said.

The suspect also has been charged with robbery, Kushner said, adding the department would issue a news release with more details Monday.

Kushner released the name of the suspect, but not his age or town or the name and age of the victim. That information came from a Chicago Tribune report from bond court Saturday in Chicago. That report said Grzesiakowski's bail was set at $2 million.