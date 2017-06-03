Charges filed in Des Plaines murder

First-degree murder charges have been filed after a stabbing in Des Plaines, police said Saturday.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was killed early Thursday in a house on Beau Drive.

He was stabbed to death by a lifelong friend armed with a screwdriver, Police Chief William Kushner said. The assailant also stole the victim's cellphone in an effort to prevent access to home security video, Kushner said.

Another person in the house called police, and the suspect was arrested there Thursday, Kushner said.

The assailant's full identity hasn't been released by police. They expect to do so in a news release about the crime Monday, Kushner said.

The suspect also has been charged with robbery, he said.

No other details were immediately available.