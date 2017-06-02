Teen suspected in shooting near Downers Grove turns himself in

hello

A 17-year-old boy suspected in the May 22 shooting of another teen near Downers Grove turned himself in to police Friday, the same day a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The teen has been charged, via a juvenile petition, with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery, reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault. He is being held in the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.

DuPage County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call for a shooting around 2:45 p.m. May 22 on the 2300 block of Maple Avenue.

The victim, also a juvenile, was treated at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital for a gunshot wound to his foot and was released later that evening.

Sheriff's officials said they immediately identified the teen as a suspect and had been on the lookout for both him and his car since the shooting.