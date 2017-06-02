Breaking News Bar
 
Taste of Wheaton opens for four-day run downtown

  • Libido Funk Circus performed at the Taste of Wheaton at Memorial Park Thursday night.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Louis Galante, of Genoa Italian Concessions, calms the flames on several rows of Italian sausages during the opening night of Taste of Wheaton at Memorial Park.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Jamie Galen, left, and Ellie Bartlett, right, both of Carol Stream, write on a chalk wall during the opening night of Taste of Wheaton at Memorial Park.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Carnival rides are in full swing during the opening night of Taste of Wheaton, which continues throughout the weekend in downtown Wheaton.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Dora Cheila-Georganas of Wheaton volunteers to serve beer during the opening night of Taste of Wheaton at Memorial Park.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • John Vires, board president of the Wheaton Park District, center, holds the scissors during a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the Taste of Wheaton at Memorial Park. Other festivities continue throughout the weekend in downtown Wheaton.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The Taste of Wheaton opened its four-day run Thursday at Memorial Park with a sentimental favorite.

No, we're not talking about cover bands, though there was plenty of '80s and '90s music performed by Libido Funk Circus and The Chicago Experience.

In honor of #ThrowbackThursday, organizers celebrated the festival's roots with shirts and Koozies bearing the original moniker of the city's summer kickoff celebration: Cream of Wheaton.

The festival continues today with beer and food sales starting at 4 p.m. Carnival rides will run from 4 to 11 p.m. along Liberty Drive.

Today's headliners are The Boy Band that, as its name suggests, covers hits from N'Sync, Backstreet Boys, and One Direction, and era-spanning Dick Diamond & The Dusters.

Festival admission is free. Carnival wristbands cost $25 for unlimited rides.

For the full entertainment lineup, visit Wheatonparkdistrict.com.

