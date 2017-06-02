Taste of Wheaton opens for four-day run downtown

The Taste of Wheaton opened its four-day run Thursday at Memorial Park with a sentimental favorite.

No, we're not talking about cover bands, though there was plenty of '80s and '90s music performed by Libido Funk Circus and The Chicago Experience.

In honor of #ThrowbackThursday, organizers celebrated the festival's roots with shirts and Koozies bearing the original moniker of the city's summer kickoff celebration: Cream of Wheaton.

The festival continues today with beer and food sales starting at 4 p.m. Carnival rides will run from 4 to 11 p.m. along Liberty Drive.

Today's headliners are The Boy Band that, as its name suggests, covers hits from N'Sync, Backstreet Boys, and One Direction, and era-spanning Dick Diamond & The Dusters.

Festival admission is free. Carnival wristbands cost $25 for unlimited rides.

For the full entertainment lineup, visit Wheatonparkdistrict.com.