updated: 6/2/2017 4:32 PM

Schaumburg man pulled from pool identified

Daily Herald report

The Cook County medical examiner's office Friday identified a 37-year-old Schaumburg man pulled from the bottom of a swimming pool Monday as Sarat Chandra Kolisetty, but the cause of death is pending further tests.

Kolisetty died Thursday morning at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights after having been in critical condition since his removal from the swimming pool at the International Village apartment complex where he lived.

Police said early indications were that Kolisetty was not a strong swimmer. They found no evidence of alcohol, drugs or a pre-existing medical condition.

