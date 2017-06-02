Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/2/2017 4:09 PM

Schaumburg apartment fire displaces residents

  • Firefighters work at the scene of an apartment building fire in the 2300 block of Good Speed Lane in Schaumburg Friday afternoon. Schaumburg Fire Chief David Schumann said there were no injuries, though residents will be displaced due to extensive damage to the structure.

Eric Peterson
 
 

Residents of a dozen apartment units in Schaumburg are expected to be displaced by a fire in a building on the 2300 block of Good Speed Lane Friday afternoon.

Emergency responders received the call to the fire at 1:40 p.m., Schaumburg police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said.

Though the building has separate addresses for its two entrances, only one structure is involved, she added.

Though the fire is still considered to be in progress, there have been no report of injuries so far, Lindhurst said.

Check back to dailyherald.com for more information as it becomes available.

