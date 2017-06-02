Schaumburg apartment fire displaces residents

Residents of a dozen apartment units in Schaumburg are expected to be displaced by a fire in a building on the 2300 block of Good Speed Lane Friday afternoon.

Emergency responders received the call to the fire at 1:40 p.m., Schaumburg police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said.

Though the building has separate addresses for its two entrances, only one structure is involved, she added.

Though the fire is still considered to be in progress, there have been no report of injuries so far, Lindhurst said.

