Schakowsky to stand in for Roskam at town-hall meeting in Palatine

hello

Jan Schakowsky, an Evanston Democrat representing the 9th Congressional District, will hold a town-hall meeting at 5 p.m., Saturday at Fremd High School, 1000 S. Quentin Road in Palatine with residents of the 6th District.

The Coalition for a Better IL 6th said in a news release it invited Schakowsky to adopt the district because U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, a Wheaton Republican, has repeatedly declined to hold public meetings with his constituents. An empty chair will be placed on the stage in case Roskam decides to appear, the group said.

The coalition describes itself as a network of more than 25 grass-roots groups representing more than 20,000 members of the district. More information is at http://betterillinois6th.com.