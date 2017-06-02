Prosecutors: Bartlett man strangled wife because she wouldn't stop 'nagging him'

Carlo Madonia killed his wife of more than 30 years because she wouldn't stop "nagging him" about his decision to return to work so soon after having a heart attack, DuPage County prosecutors say.

The 58-year-old Bartlett man is being held on $3 million bond, charged with the May 31 strangulation death of his wife, Nancy Madonia.

Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Johnston said the victim's son called 911 around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday after finding his father bleeding in the kitchen and his mother dead in the upstairs master bathroom.

When police arrived, she said, Carlo Madonia was still in the kitchen with blood on his hands.

Johnston said Madonia's children told authorities their father "had not been himself" since surviving a heart attack just before Easter and they had been watching to make sure he took his medicine.

Wednesday morning, Johnston said, Carlo Madonia was showering and getting ready for work when his wife "began nagging him about returning to work too soon."

She said Madonia pushed his wife to the floor and then wrapped his hands around her neck as she struggled.

Johnston said Carlo Madonia had scratch wounds all over his face and body and a bite mark on his pinkie finger.

After killing his wife, Madonia attempted to hang himself with a belt from a bathrobe, but he later told police "he just couldn't do it."

Madonia, who has no criminal history, told Judge Joseph Bugos he would not be able to post bond. His next court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 12 in courtroom 4004.