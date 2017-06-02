Ex-legislator from Elgin sues to recover cost-of-living increases

A former legislator has filed a lawsuit in Cook County seeking to recover money he lost when state lawmakers voted to reject annual cost-of-living pay adjustments.

Michael Noland, a Democratic former state senator from Elgin, filed the lawsuit Thursday. He said the state constitution prohibits midterm salary changes.

He's seeking pay for himself and others after lawmakers approved legislation from 2009 to 2016 to forgo cost-of-living increases lawmakers would've automatically received. The lawsuit doesn't specify an overall amount.

The lawsuit names Comptroller Susana Mendoza, who declined to comment.

Noland was a state lawmaker from 2007 until this year. Last year he made an unsuccessful primary bid for Congress.

The Chicago Tribune reported Noland has said his family faces many financial obligations and he struggled when lawmakers went without paychecks for two months during a 2013 budget fight.