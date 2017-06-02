Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
updated: 6/2/2017 9:22 PM

Ex-legislator from Elgin sues to recover cost-of-living increases

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Michael Noland

    Michael Noland

 
Associated Press

A former legislator has filed a lawsuit in Cook County seeking to recover money he lost when state lawmakers voted to reject annual cost-of-living pay adjustments.

Michael Noland, a Democratic former state senator from Elgin, filed the lawsuit Thursday. He said the state constitution prohibits midterm salary changes.

He's seeking pay for himself and others after lawmakers approved legislation from 2009 to 2016 to forgo cost-of-living increases lawmakers would've automatically received. The lawsuit doesn't specify an overall amount.

The lawsuit names Comptroller Susana Mendoza, who declined to comment.

Noland was a state lawmaker from 2007 until this year. Last year he made an unsuccessful primary bid for Congress.

The Chicago Tribune reported Noland has said his family faces many financial obligations and he struggled when lawmakers went without paychecks for two months during a 2013 budget fight.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account