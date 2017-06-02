Elmhurst police seek help in search for missing woman

Elmhurst police are searching for a missing 21-year-old woman who did not return home from work in Chicago Thursday.

Angelika Rosada was last seen wearing dark jeans and a brown T-shirt or red blouse. Her family received a phone call from an unknown number in which Rosada left a "confused and disoriented" phone message, according to a statement from a city spokeswoman Friday.

Authorities determined that she used the cellphone of a good Samaritan to try and call home. Because of the message, Rosada's family is concerned for her safety.

She was seen near a Chicago Whole Foods store on North Halsted Street and near Irving Park Road and Clarendon Avenue in the city.

Rosada is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3050.