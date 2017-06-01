Why Batavia barber will be cutting hair at 3 a.m.

This year marks the 28th year Foltos Tonsorial Parlor in Batavia has held its Chop Around the Clock fundraiser. From 4 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 2-3, stylists will cut hair and donate all the proceeds to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Courtesy of John Ross

Craig Foltos is a barber shop philosopher, ready to discuss the world around him with anyone who sits in his chair. He is also a listener, sharing in the lives of each of his clients.

"I had one customer who told me that he and his wife volunteered on weekends at the Ronald McDonald house downtown," Foltos said. "I liked the fact that every dollar donated is given to Ronald McDonald House Charities, nothing to administrative costs. I thought that maybe I could get involved in some way."

I'm not sure if that customer still comes in to Foltos Tonsorial Parlor in Batavia for his haircuts. It was 28 years ago. That time in the barber chair had such an impact on Craig Foltos that he not only became involved, he involved our entire community.

Foltos and his staff give tirelessly cutting hair for 24 hours straight at the annual Chop Around the Clock this weekend. And the people of Batavia come out to support it each year.

"It's really a way for me to give back to the community as well," Foltos said. "We have music, free drinks and free food. I love that it's big party."

When Craig Foltos says party, he means it. There will be dancing, a bake sale, raffles, balloon blowing, bingo, open mic, face painting and plenty of games for kids; not to mention the world's largest barber shop conga line. Activities start at 4 p.m. Friday and continue through 4 p.m. Saturday, June 2-3.

Foltos thrives on the chaos and mayhem around him. It helps him stay awake.

"As I get older, it's easier to stay awake for 24 hours," he said. "I don't need as much sleep."

Of course, the whole reason for the "Chop Around the Clock" is to make money for Ronald McDonald Charities by doing haircuts. However, you can make a donation without getting a haircut.

"I'll even buff a bald head," he said. "Anything for a buck."

There are plenty of additional ways to support the "Chop." You can purchase something at the bake sale or bid on a raffle item.

Foltos knows firsthand how important a Ronald McDonald House can be to a family dealing with child who is hospitalized. He goes to the Ronald McDonald House on the south side of Chicago and the Ronald McDonald House at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield each month to give free haircuts.

"You meet some of the parents and hear their stories and you just wish you could do more," said Foltos. "And there are so many volunteers who give so much. There are women who get together and cook and bake each month, something they have been doing for over 15 years."

Somehow, Craig Foltos feels his effort pales by comparison. And yet, for 28 years, he has been pulling an all-nighter for the "Chop Around the Clock." The planning and execution of such a big event is not an easy task. He and his staff, along with family and friends, work hard to make it happen. Their efforts have paid off. Through the "Chop Around the Clock," more than $320,000 has been given to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Foltos is quick to deflect the attention. Even when Ronald McDonald Charities wanted to honor him by naming a room after him, he refused. Instead he asked that they honor others who had been a major influence in his life.

"I took my family to see the Ronald McDonald House affiliated with the University of Chicago hospital," he added. "There was a room named after my mom and dad, Phyllis and Joseph Foltos. My mom started to cry."