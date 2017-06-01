Two charged with holding up Mount Prospect electronics store

A Chicago woman who authorities say took part in the armed robbery of a Mount Prospect electronics store was ordered held on $225,000 bail Thursday.

Stephanie Edwards, 24, of the 6800 block of South May Street, was arrested Wednesday and charged with armed robbery, a class X felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison. She is one of three people who prosecutors say robbed the Mount Prospect store on April 13.

James Bates, 57, was also charged with armed robbery. He appeared in bond court at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on Monday and was ordered held on $300,000 bail, according to Cook County assistant state's attorney Maureen McGee.

McGee said Edwards entered the store, located in the 900 block of E. Rand Road, to determine how many people were there. Shortly after that, Bates and another man entered the store, McGee said. She said one of the men held a gun, ordered two employees into a back storage room and tied them up.

After disabling the security camera, the trio made off with 29 smartphones and tablets, McGee said. The third co-defendant is not yet in custody, McGee said.

An anonymous tip led Mount Prospect police and FBI agents to Edwards. Witnesses identified her in a photo lineup, McGee said.

Edwards was on bond on battery charges. She and Bates next appear in court on June 22.