updated: 6/1/2017 5:11 PM

Sherwin-Williams volunteers paint new building at Little City

  • Sales representative Dan Zalewski of Schaumburg applies a new coat of paint to the side of a Little City building. Volunteers from local Sherwin-Williams stores painted the exteriors of a new Little City apartment community Thursday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Sales representatives Dan Zalewski of Schaumburg, left, and Rafal Czapla of Lombard apply a new coat of paint to the side of a Little City building. Volunteers from local Sherwin-Williams stores painted the exteriors of a new Little City apartment community Thursday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Scott Pekar, manager of the Huntley Sherwin-Williams store, reaches his brush out to paint the side of one of the Little City buildings. Volunteers from local Sherwin-Williams stores painted the exterior of a new Little City apartment community Thursday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • From left, Ryan Clifford, assistant manager of the Glenview Sherwin-Williams store, Kate Krocker, of Grayslake, and Amy Edgerton, manager of the Arlington Heights Sherwin-Williams store paint the exterior of a new Little City apartment community building Thursday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

A crew of 60 volunteers from Sherwin-Williams stores over two days painted the exterior of a new supported living apartment building at Little City, 1760 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine.

The new building contains 12 units and will be home to adults with mild to moderate challenges. Little City staff will assist residents with budgeting, grocery shopping and employment options to continue fostering their independence. Little City is therapeutic community that offers a wide array of services to individuals and families dealing with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The project is part of Sherwin-Williams National Painting Week, which provided paint jobs to more than 225 organizations across the country. Along with the volunteers, Sherwin-Williams donated approximately 50 gallons of paint and all necessary supplies.

For more information visit swpaintingweek.com.

