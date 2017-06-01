Sherwin-Williams volunteers paint new building at Little City

A crew of 60 volunteers from Sherwin-Williams stores over two days painted the exterior of a new supported living apartment building at Little City, 1760 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine.

The new building contains 12 units and will be home to adults with mild to moderate challenges. Little City staff will assist residents with budgeting, grocery shopping and employment options to continue fostering their independence. Little City is therapeutic community that offers a wide array of services to individuals and families dealing with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The project is part of Sherwin-Williams National Painting Week, which provided paint jobs to more than 225 organizations across the country. Along with the volunteers, Sherwin-Williams donated approximately 50 gallons of paint and all necessary supplies.

For more information visit swpaintingweek.com.