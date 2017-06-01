Authorities investigating apparent Bartlett homicide

Authorities said they are investigating the apparent homicide of a 58-year-old Bartlett woman found Wednesday morning.

The victim, Nancy Madonia, was found dead in her home on the 200 block of South Lido Trail at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday after police officers responded to a 911 call there.

Upon arrival, suspicious circumstances were apparent and additional agencies were called for assistance, according to authorities.

The investigation is being jointly conducted by Bartlett police, the Cook County Major Crimes Forensic Unit, the DuPage County Coroner's Office and the DuPage County State's Attorney.

An autopsy by the coroner's office is expected to be performed today.