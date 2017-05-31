Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/31/2017 1:43 PM

Rolling Meadows merging two boards

Daily Herald report

Rolling Meadows is moving to combine its zoning board of appeals -- which has only met four times and heard five cases since 2015 -- with the plan commission, which has met 23 times since 2015 and heard 40 cases.

The zoning board rules on petitions involving variations to setbacks, lot coverage, fencing and parking space counts, while the plan commission considers issues pertaining to subdivisions, planned developments and special uses.

The city council last week voted 7-0 on first reading to combine the two panels. A vote at the next meeting will make the plan official.

