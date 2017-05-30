Vibrant mom joins Cantigny walk to fight her ALS

hello

Christine Finnegan -- backed by her family and friends on the Chris' ALStars -- walked in her first Walk to Defeat ALS in 2016 after being diagnosed in April 2015. Courtesy of Christine Finnegan

Christine Finnegan worries about the effect her ALS has had -- and will have -- on her husband, Mike, left, and their children: Michael, Brian and Lauren. Courtesy of Christine Finnegan

Rather than dwelling on her ALS, Christine Finnegan of Homer Glen, with her daughter, Lauren, prefers to focus on the present and the things she can do. Courtesy of Christine Finnegan

Christine Finnegan of Homer Glen has ALS and will join the Walk to Defeat ALS on June 3, at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Courtesy of Christine Finnegan

Christine Finnegan certainly would have good reason to complain that life isn't fair.

Married 25 years with three children on the cusp of adulthood, she's funny and outgoing, known as a "dancing queen" who volunteers at Scouts and school and built a career as an occupational therapist so she could help those with physical and mental disabilities live a better life.

As if her cosmic ledger needed balancing for all the good in her life, Finnegan was diagnosed with breast cancer. She fought it and won.

And then came a new diagnosis that forever tips the scales against her.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Known as Lou Gehrig's disease, ALS is working against Finnegan in every way. A neurodegenerative disease that's damaging her brain cells and spinal cord, the progressive disease is stealing her motor skills bit by bit. As her ability to control her movements deteriorates, she has given up her career helping others and the independence that allowed her to be a force in her community, instead relying on full-time care.

Eventually the disease will paralyze her, making her a prisoner in her body before it takes her life.

Finnegan, though, tries not to dwell on her prognosis or the unfairness of overcoming one life-threatening illness only to face another. Instead, she chooses to focus on the time she has left, the moments she can spend laughing with and loving her family and friends.

And looking outward, she intends to help others by supporting the ALS Association as it funds research into what causes the disease, how its symptoms can be slowed or stopped and how it might one day be cured. Finnegan and her family and friends will walk Saturday, June 3, in the Greater Chicago Walk to Defeat ALS at Cantigny Park.

Today, Finnegan, of Homer Glen, tells us more about living with ALS.

Q. Who or what inspires you to participate?

A. I have ALS myself, and was inspired by those in the ALS Chicago Chapter, whom I met through the clinic at the University of Chicago, along with family and friends who want to support me.

Q. How has ALS affected you?

A. It has affected me physically, impairing my function and ability to do many of the things I feel I should do or want to do. However, it has not taken away my motivation to do my best nor my spirit to still have fun and enjoy being with others and doing the things I enjoy.

Q. What has been difficult about coping with ALS?

A. I am a motivated, active, and particular person, and it has been difficult to slow down, accept help at times, and accept that not everything can be the same as it used to be. I feel concerned about how my illness has and will impact my family, along with what the future will be like for all of us, but I try not to dwell on that and live in the present.

Another difficult thing has been having to stop working as an occupational therapist, a job I loved for many years. I miss working with my patients and the good times I enjoyed with my co-workers each day.

Q. What might surprise people about life with ALS?

A. Despite the limitations, you can still do many of the things you enjoy doing and can be productive with acceptance of help and encouragement from others, self-will, and adaptive techniques and assistive technology. I have been very inspired by the many stories I have read about others living with ALS.

Q. What have you learned about yourself because of ALS?

A. That I continue to be a strong person despite struggles the past several years and with this very difficult diagnosis of ALS. I'm determined to have quality time with my family, friends and neighbors and doing the things I enjoy. I want to continue to share my skills and be involved in advocacy for ALS.

Q. What support have you received from the sponsoring organization?

A. I have received emotional support and encouragement, many suggestions as to how to adapt to changes and equipment and technology that can be useful. I have been offered items from the "lending closet" when needed. I am thankful for the events and fundraisers that are held to increase awareness of ALS and raise funds for research.

Q. Have you ever done this walk before? What was the experience like?

A. I participated in the walk for the first time last year. I felt personally supported by those on my team, along with being inspired by the many others who were there walking, providing support in many different ways, and enjoying the spirit and enthusiasm of the event.

Q. What would you tell someone who is interested in participating in the walk but might be the slightest bit hesitant?

A. If it is a fellow ALS person, I'd tell them that there are others there in all phases of their illness (walking, using walkers, using a wheelchair) and the atmosphere was comforting and inspiring.

For all others, it is a fun event with activities, food and, most of all, feeling happy and proud that you are supporting your loved one and others with ALS, and raising both awareness and much-needed funds for ALS.

Q. How can readers donate to your fundraising efforts?

A. Go to the ALS Association Chicago Chapter, look for the Walk to Defeat ALS page, go to the teams section, and donate to Chris' ALStars.