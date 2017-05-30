Schaumburg Uber driver faces felony DUI charges

A Schaumburg Uber driver faces felony charges after officials say he drunkenly drove with a passenger in his car Sunday.

Kane County prosecutors charged 45-year-old George M. Karyszyn Jr. of the 2200 block of Ramsey Circle with aggravated driving under the influence, disorderly conduct and other traffic offenses, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office Tuesday.

The DUI charge is aggravated because Karysyzn was driving for pay at the time, officials said.

Karysyzn was with a passenger in his 2017 Ford Explorer about 5 a.m. on Plank Road west of Muihead Road when his behavior began to worry the client, according to the release.

A Kane County sheriff's officer arrested Karysyzn after responding to a call for a well-being check, officials said.

Karysyzn's bond was set at $10,000. He has since posted $1,000 bail and was released from the Kane County jail. He has been placed on electronic home monitoring and is barred from drinking alcohol, according to the release.

He is due back in court June 28.

