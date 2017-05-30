Schaumburg man pulled from pool remains hospitalized

A 37-year-old Schaumburg man remains in critical condition Tuesday after being pulled from the bottom of an apartment complex swimming pool Monday.

The man, who had been at the International Village pool at 1220 E. Algonquin Road, was swimming with his 8-year-old daughter and other adults when paramedics were called at 12:22 p.m., Schaumburg police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said.

All indications are that the man was not a strong swimmer, and there is no evidence that alcohol, drugs, or any medical condition contributed, she added.

The man is a resident of the apartment complex and was pulled from the 9-foot-deep pool by two fellow residents who performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

He was transported to the intensive care unit at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where he remained Tuesday, Lindhurst said.