Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 5/30/2017 11:15 AM

Roads reopened in downtown Barrington after train-truck collision

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A collision between a train and truck Tuesday morning at the Canadian National railroad tracks and Route 59 (Hough Street) in downtown Barrington had Route 59 closed in both directions from Main Street and Route 14 for about two hours.

    A collision between a train and truck Tuesday morning at the Canadian National railroad tracks and Route 59 (Hough Street) in downtown Barrington had Route 59 closed in both directions from Main Street and Route 14 for about two hours.
    Courtesy of ABC 7

  • The rear of this semitrailer was hanging over the Canadian National Railway tracks as it headed south on Route 59/Hough Street toward downtown Barrington when it was clipped by a freight train, a village official said. The driver taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

      The rear of this semitrailer was hanging over the Canadian National Railway tracks as it headed south on Route 59/Hough Street toward downtown Barrington when it was clipped by a freight train, a village official said. The driver taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
    Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Traffic is moving again through downtown Barrington after an earlier collision between a train and truck closed both routes 59 and 14 in the heart of the village for more than two hours.

The crash occurred about 8:40 a.m. when a semitrailer was heading south on Route 59/Hough Street toward downtown Barrington stopped with its back end partially hanging over the Canadian National Railway tracks, village spokeswoman Patty Dowd Schmitz said. A southbound freight train clipped the back of the truck, which then hit two cars.

The collision closed Route 59 closed in both directions from Main Street and Route 14, and the stopped train blocked Route 14 at the Lake Zurich Road crossing, leading to the road's closure in both directions between Lake-Cook Road and Prospect Avenue.

There was no train derailment, and CN crews arrived on scene and were able to clear the way to move the train by 10:45 a.m., officials said.

The roads and CN rail crossings all reopened to traffic about 11 a.m.

Schmitz said truck driver for New Jersey-based Keystone Freight Corp. was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account