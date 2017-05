Police: None injured in Gurnee school bus crash

No one was injured in a crash Tuesday involving two vehicles and a school bus with 45 children in Gurnee, officials say.

About 4:30 p.m. a bus carrying students from a Chicago school was involved in a crash on Route 132 near I-94, Gurnee firefighter Mike Smith said.

The students are awaiting a second bus to take them home, Smith said.

No one involved in the crash accepted medical treatment.

