updated: 5/30/2017 10:46 PM

Officials: Garage light starts Bartlett house fire

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

An outdoor garage light started a fire at a Bartlett home Tuesday morning, officials said.

None were injured in the blaze started at 10:21 a.m., in the 200 block of Lillian Place, according to a news release from the Bartlett Fire Department on Tuesday. The fire was under control within 30 minutes and residents will be able to return to the two-story, single-family home, officials said.

The fire was likely caused by defective outdoor coach light on the front of the garage, according to the release.

An estimate of the damage caused by the fire was not immediately available.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

