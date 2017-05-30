Legendary Kane County leader Phil Elfstrom dies

Do you enjoy a jog or a bike ride on the Fox River Trail?

Thank Philip "Phil" Elfstrom.

Or maybe you've been to a Kane County Cougars baseball game at the stadium in Geneva named after him.

Elfstrom, a longtime Batavia resident and Kane County political leader, died Sunday at 89.

He served on the Kane County Board from 1969 to 1992, including as its chairman for 11 years. He also spent eight years as president of the Kane County Forest Preserve District.

Elfstrom was interested in the past and the future. While on the county board -- all members are also forest preserve district commissioners -- he persuaded it to build the Fabyan Parkway bridge, and was instrumental in obtaining the Settler's Hill Forest Preserve on the landfill in Geneva. In thanks for his service, the forest preserve district named the baseball stadium there after him.

He was a champion of the rails-to-trails movement, getting the former railroad line along the Fox River converted to a recreational trail.

According to 1998 and 2003 Daily Herald articles, Elfstrom was also involved with the preservation of a former railroad depot in Batavia, now the Depot Museum; the development of the town's Riverwalk; and purchasing downtown properties in Batavia.

He was honored in 1998 by the Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley for his work.