Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/30/2017 12:33 PM

Legendary Kane County leader Phil Elfstrom dies

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Phil Elfstrom of Batavia

    Phil Elfstrom of Batavia

  • A plaque recognizing Philip B. Elfstrom sits on the wall of Entrance 3 at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. The stadium, home to the Kane County Cougars, was named Elfstrom Stadium when it opened in 1991 after the former Kane County Forest Preserve District president and county board chairman, the person most responsible for bringing minor league baseball to Kane County.

      A plaque recognizing Philip B. Elfstrom sits on the wall of Entrance 3 at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. The stadium, home to the Kane County Cougars, was named Elfstrom Stadium when it opened in 1991 after the former Kane County Forest Preserve District president and county board chairman, the person most responsible for bringing minor league baseball to Kane County.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

Do you enjoy a jog or a bike ride on the Fox River Trail?

Thank Philip "Phil" Elfstrom.

Or maybe you've been to a Kane County Cougars baseball game at the stadium in Geneva named after him.

Elfstrom, a longtime Batavia resident and Kane County political leader, died Sunday at 89.

He served on the Kane County Board from 1969 to 1992, including as its chairman for 11 years. He also spent eight years as president of the Kane County Forest Preserve District.

Elfstrom was interested in the past and the future. While on the county board -- all members are also forest preserve district commissioners -- he persuaded it to build the Fabyan Parkway bridge, and was instrumental in obtaining the Settler's Hill Forest Preserve on the landfill in Geneva. In thanks for his service, the forest preserve district named the baseball stadium there after him.

He was a champion of the rails-to-trails movement, getting the former railroad line along the Fox River converted to a recreational trail.

According to 1998 and 2003 Daily Herald articles, Elfstrom was also involved with the preservation of a former railroad depot in Batavia, now the Depot Museum; the development of the town's Riverwalk; and purchasing downtown properties in Batavia.

He was honored in 1998 by the Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley for his work.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account