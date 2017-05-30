Hate speech written outside Bartlett High School

Bartlett police are investigating the writing of hate graffiti over the weekend on a large rock adjacent to Bartlett High School's parking lot.

The graffiti -- including slurs against homosexuals, a swastika, and the letters KKK -- was found by officers following a complaint received at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27.

Students normally paint the rock at the south end of the parking lot at 701 Schick Road to celebrate school events, police said.

Elgin Area School District U-46 officials were made aware of the graffiti and have painted over it.

Police officials said they have no reason to believe the hate speech is targeting any particular person.

As part of their investigation, police are reviewing video obtained from surveillance cameras outside the school.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartlett Police Department at (630) 837-0846.