Elgin firefighters rescue dogs from fire

Courtesy of the Elgin Fire DepartmentTwo dogs, including this one, were rescued from a fire at their Elgin home Tuesday and have since been reunited with their owner, officials say.

Two dogs rescued from a fire at their Elgin home Tuesday have been reunited with their owner and are recovering from smoke inhalation, officials say.

The fire in the 600 block of Linden Avenue caused about $50,000 in damage and displaced one person, Elgin Fire Batallion Chief Terry Bruce said.

The owner wasn't home when neighbors saw smoke coming from the house at 2:36 p.m. When firefighters entered the house, one of the resident's dogs ran out the front door, while another was unconscious in the living room, Bruce said.

"The fire was toward the middle-back of the house. While they were coming in, they saw the dogs right in front of the front door," he said. "One dog came out by himself and the other dog was unconscious and wasn't breathing."

Firefighters carried the large terrier to the curb and treated him with an oxygen mask until he could be taken to a veterinarian.

"Fire Chief Dave Schmidt went and continued monitoriting the dog and gave him oxygen on the way to the Dundee Animal Hospital," he said.

The other dog was taken to the animal hospital later in the day, Bruce said.

Both have since been released and are well on their way to recovery, officials said.\

