Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/30/2017 7:10 PM

Elgin firefighters rescue dogs from fire

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Courtesy of the Elgin Fire DepartmentTwo dogs, including this one, were rescued from a fire at their Elgin home Tuesday and have since been reunited with their owner, officials say.

    Courtesy of the Elgin Fire DepartmentTwo dogs, including this one, were rescued from a fire at their Elgin home Tuesday and have since been reunited with their owner, officials say.

 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

Two dogs rescued from a fire at their Elgin home Tuesday have been reunited with their owner and are recovering from smoke inhalation, officials say.

The fire in the 600 block of Linden Avenue caused about $50,000 in damage and displaced one person, Elgin Fire Batallion Chief Terry Bruce said.

The owner wasn't home when neighbors saw smoke coming from the house at 2:36 p.m. When firefighters entered the house, one of the resident's dogs ran out the front door, while another was unconscious in the living room, Bruce said.

"The fire was toward the middle-back of the house. While they were coming in, they saw the dogs right in front of the front door," he said. "One dog came out by himself and the other dog was unconscious and wasn't breathing."

Firefighters carried the large terrier to the curb and treated him with an oxygen mask until he could be taken to a veterinarian.

"Fire Chief Dave Schmidt went and continued monitoriting the dog and gave him oxygen on the way to the Dundee Animal Hospital," he said.

The other dog was taken to the animal hospital later in the day, Bruce said.

Both have since been released and are well on their way to recovery, officials said.\

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account