Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/29/2017 7:20 PM

Man pulled from Schaumburg pool in critical condition

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chacour Koop
 
 

A 37-year-old man was in critical condition Monday after he was pulled from a swimming pool at a Schaumburg apartment complex, according to a report.

ABC 7 Chicago reported two residents pulled the man from the bottom of the 9-feet-deep pool and performed CPR until emergency crew members arrived at the complex in the 1200 block of East Algonquin Road. He had been swimming with his 8-year-old daughter, police told the TV station.

Authorities had not determined what caused him to go under, but they do not believe alcohol was a factor.

The man was transported to Northwest Community Hospital.

No lifeguard was on duty, the TV station reported.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account