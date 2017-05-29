Man pulled from Schaumburg pool in critical condition

A 37-year-old man was in critical condition Monday after he was pulled from a swimming pool at a Schaumburg apartment complex, according to a report.

ABC 7 Chicago reported two residents pulled the man from the bottom of the 9-feet-deep pool and performed CPR until emergency crew members arrived at the complex in the 1200 block of East Algonquin Road. He had been swimming with his 8-year-old daughter, police told the TV station.

Authorities had not determined what caused him to go under, but they do not believe alcohol was a factor.

The man was transported to Northwest Community Hospital.

No lifeguard was on duty, the TV station reported.