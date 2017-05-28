Lindenhurst Memorial Day ceremony

hello

A Memorial Day ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Lindenhurst Veterans Memorial, 2301 E. Sand Lake Road, at the entrance to village hall or in the nearby public works building in case of bad weather. The Lindenhurst-Grayslake Police Explorer Post 2008 Color Guard and Lake Villa/Lindenhurst VFW Post 4308 will be on hand with music by The Lakes High School Band and vocalist Rebecca Labb. Retired Judge John Phillips is the keynote speaker. A three volley salute will be conducted by Lake County Detachment 801 of the Marine Corps League.