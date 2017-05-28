Breaking News Bar
 
Elk Grove Township partners with Meijer in Rolling Meadows for food pantry

Daily Herald report

Shoppers at the Meijer in Rolling Meadows can help benefit the Elk Grove Township food pantry by participating in the "Simply Give" program, which runs through Sunday, June 18.

Throughout the campaign, Meijer customers are able to purchase $10 Meijer Simply Give donation cards. The funds raised are then donated directly to the Elk Grove Township food pantry. Shoppers can choose to make the donations while in the store check-out line.

"The summer is an especially challenging time for us to keep the food pantry shelves stocked, because overall donations normally decline -- so this partnership is extremely valuable for our in-need residents," Supervisor Mike Sweeney said in a news release.

Meijer also sponsors "double match days" where for every $10 donated by shoppers, the store will donate an additional $20 to the food pantry. Double match days will be held on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3.

