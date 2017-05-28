Bartlett man charged with burglary

Dakota J. Graff, 18, of 1246 Churchill Road, Bartlett, has been charged him with five counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer, Bartlett police said in a news release.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Thursday, police went to the 1500 block of Southgate Road after a witness heard a loud noise outside and observed a person with a flashlight and a backpack standing near the side of the residence. The witness also found a purse and its contents scattered on the lawn after the person left the area.

Police searched the area and took Graff into custody in the 1500 block of Longmeadow Lane after he fled on foot. Following an investigation, police recovered electronic items, currency and personal items that were stolen from locked and unlocked parked vehicles on Southgate Road, Old Barn Road and Churchill Road, according to the news release.