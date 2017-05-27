How youth golfers can play suburban courses for $5 a round

hello

A Youth on Course golf membership card. The membership number has been been blured.

I have a problem.

A big-time golf problem. As in, I'm completely and totally addicted to the sport.

It all began one summer day in 1982 when I walked to an 18-hole course in Stamford, Connecticut. After telling the starter I was 11 years old, he gave me some heartbreaking news: You had to be 12 to play without an adult.

No problem!

The next day, I walked back and told the same starter a harmless lie: "I'm 12."

"That will be $2," he said.

And I was off.

Thanks in large part to those $2 greens fees 35 years ago, I am now obsessed with the game and play about 70 rounds a year.

When our son turned 12 a few years ago, I began to lament that few courses in the Chicago area offer kid-friendly rates. Not $20 or $25, but something like $5 or $10 to walk 18 holes during the week.

Well, that day finally has come, thanks to Youth on Course, a nonprofit program based in Pebble Beach, California. Here's how it works:

• Sign up your child (high school or younger) for $5 at youthoncourse.org. A membership card will be mailed to you.

• Your son or daughter can play any participating course for $5 or less (with some restrictions on playing time).

• The golf course is reimbursed with a monthly check, usually returning $7 or $8 per round.

The program, now in its 11th year, has 560 courses that participate and is in the third year of a nationwide expansion. Executive Director Adam Heieck said he expects more than 100,000 rounds to be subsidized this year.

The Chicago District Golf Association is partnering with Youth on Course to make the venture possible in Illinois and the association will take over control next year.

Back in 1982 and '83, my friends and I grew up on Sterling Farms' sun-kissed fairways, playing three to four times a week, falling in love with a game that draws you in and won't let go.

We learned much about golf over the next few summers.

Certainly we improved our skills as the weeks went by, but we also learned plenty about respecting the game's traditions and our elders.

Fix your ball marks. Replace divots. Play "ready golf." Allow faster players to play through. (I vividly remember allowing four or five groups to bypass us on a par 3).

Now, a new generation can more easily experience everything golf has to offer thanks to this program.

"What we're finding is kids are playing more frequently because they can play at significantly reduced rates," Heieck said. "You're driving competition for better players. Kids are getting better, junior tour numbers are expanding."

Palatine Hills, Rob Roy, Highland Woods, Old Orchard, Whisper Creek, Traditions at Chevy Chase, Maple Meadows, Village Greens of Woodridge and Cog Hill are among the 18-hole courses in Illinois that are participating.

Palatine Hills head pro Dan Hotchkin said his course, which used to charge young players $20 for 18 holes, joined Youth on Course because he believes getting kids' commitment to the sport is critical for its long-term growth.

Since 2011, the number of committed golfers in the United States has stayed fairly constant at about 20 million per year, according to the National Golf Foundation. But the number who play infrequently dropped 2 million.

The good news for the industry is the number of people who want to take up the sport has doubled in the past five years, according to the National Golf Foundation. Last year, 2.5 million people played for the first time -- a 67 percent increase from 2011 when 1.5 million tried it.

Youth on Course, which also has a partnership arrangement with First Tee of Greater Chicago members, expects to increase golf's popularity and playability as more courses join. The hope is it will lead to more committed golfers in the next 10 to 20 years. Course officials, Heieck said, can sign up relatively quickly and set their own restrictions for when Youth on Course members can play at the reduced rate.

For managers or pros worried about too many young golfers flocking to their course and taking over the fairways, Heieck had this to say:

"You're probably looking at that the wrong way. These are future customers who are going to spend money. The better they get, the more often they play, the more money they're going to spend, the longer they're going to be in the game. We don't find that many operators that take that attitude. … If you don't want to be known as a golf course that welcomes kids, I think you're going to end up with a long-term problem.

"At 4 or 5 or 6 in the afternoon, you can have your golf course empty. Or you can have kids come out, bring friends, buy a Gatorade, buy a hot dog, bring mom and dad. The health of your facility probably increases."

As well as the health of the game locally, nationally and globally.