Hinsdale woman murdered in robbery; homeless man charged

Andrea Urban in a publicity portrait that she had supplied to the BNB-Chicago Model and Talent Agency in Hinsdale.

A homeless man, Dominic Sanders, 30, was denied bail Saturday morning on a charge of first degree murder in the stabbing death of a Hinsdale woman during a robbery in her home.

DuPage County Assistant States Attorney Cathy DeLaMar described a gruesome and bloody scene where Andrea Urban, 51, was knifed to death and her family heirloom rings were stolen on May 4.

Sanders, who relatives said lived out of his car, also was charged with home invasion and armed robbery. He faces 20 years to life in prison, said DeLaMar.

Judge Michael Reidy ordered that Sanders be held without bail and assigned a public defender for him. DeLaMar had requested bail be denied because of Sander's record of not showing up in court for other hearings and probation matters.

DeLaMar described how surveillance cameras in Hinsdale and in Melrose Park tracked Sander's route over an hour and a half. He ended up at a Melrose Park pawnshop where he signed paperwork to sell the rings from Urban's home, she said.

Sanders has a lengthy criminal record for forgery and other crimes, she said.

"The sheer brutality of this case is alarming and will be met with the full force of the law," DuPage County State's Atty. Robert Berlin said in a news conference after the bond hearing.

"My sincerest condolences go out to Andrea's family and friends, particularly her children, as they attempt to come to terms with this senseless crime. This case is a textbook example of law enforcement agencies working together. Good old-fashioned police work coupled with technology and a commitment to justice allowed us to bring these charges today."

Police have said that Urban had two children, both minors who lived with her and are now in the care of relatives.

Urban grew up in Hinsdale, graduated from Hinsdale Central High School in 1984 and returned to her hometown in 2008 after spending time as an actor in New York City, according to a profile of her that appeared last year in the weekly newspaper The Hinsdalean.

She worked with BNB-Chicago Model and Talent Agency in Hinsdale, landing small roles in TV shows such as "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Fire" and performing in television commercials. ABC 7 has reported that Urban had a form of leukemia and was a strong proponent of medical marijuana, often speaking out publicly and crediting it with improving her quality of life.

Sanders' next court hearing was set for 9 a.m. June 19.

• Daily Herald staff writer Justin Kmitch contributed to this report.