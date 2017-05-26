Palatine police investigate shooting

Palatine police said they are investigating a shooting and seeking information about a suspect.

Police were called about 6:30 p.m. Friday to the 1800 block of Green Lane for a report of shots fired, according a news release. When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who had been shot once, the release said. The man was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. No information about the man's condition was immediately available.

Police encourage anyone with information to call the department's gang unit at (847) 359-9000.