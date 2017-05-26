Next steps for West Dundee's downtown plan could begin this summer

hello

A downtown West Dundee redevelopment project could make some progress this summer if the village board approves a $1.12 million contract at its next meeting. Courtesy of the village of West Dundee

Fox River shoreline stabilization, landscaping and additional parking are among the downtown West Dundee improvements for which construction could begin this summer.

The village board is expected to vote next month on a $1.12 million contract with Copenhaver Construction to implement the next phase of its downtown concept plan for First and Main streets.

The village had previously spent $277,500 to demolish a handful of buildings in that area, including three vacant Main Street structures. A fourth was razed after its tenant, Around the Corner Candy, moved into the adjacent 101 S. First St. property, a former bowling alley being renovated by Otto Engineering President Tom Roeser.

The downtown project's next steps call for beautifying riverside property, creating pathways, adding Dumpster enclosures, installing boulders to fix an eroding riverbank and turning the former Ace Hardware site into an extended public parking lot.

Those enhancements will also lay the groundwork for upcoming phases, such as creating a full-scale riverwalk, a plaza and a small riverside park, Community Development Director Tim Scott said.

If trustees authorize the contract at their June 5 meeting, he said, construction could be under way by July.

West Dundee originally budgeted about $1.24 million for the entire first phase of the project, including demolition expenses. However, the scope of the improvements have since increased, causing anticipated costs to rise, Village Manager Joe Cavallaro said.

Village officials plan to make up the difference by using $250,000 in municipal impact fees generated from the development of a new apartment community along Route 31. The Continental Properties project is expected to put about $480,000 in the village's coffers this year, and $1.28 million by the time it's completed, Cavallaro said.

"Tap-on fees are a one-time revenue," he said. "It makes sense that they be used for a one-time capital project."

As the village's project begins to unfold, Scott said, private investors are also making progress on revitalizing several downtown properties, including the former bowling alley.

Bamboozels, a restaurant and bar at 101 W. Main St., is undergoing a makeover. Business owners are launching a new farm-to-table restaurant called bleuroot at 98 W. Main St. A developer is relaunching West Dundee's historic downtown theater as Rochaus, a live entertainment venue.

"The eastern third of the downtown will be well on its way to transformation with building rehabilitation, new businesses and the beginning of new public space and amenities," Scott said. "By calendar year's end, (downtown) will look very different than it has."