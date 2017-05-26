Breaking News Bar
 
Nando's backs away from Schaumburg plan

Daily Herald report

Nando's PERi-PERi, which had been eyeing a possible location in Schaumburg, has backed away from those plans, a company official said this week.

"When Nando's PERi-PERi is considering opening a restaurant in a new location, we carefully study a wide variety of factors to ensure success," Sepanta Bagherpour, vice president of marketing, said in an emailed statement. "While we continue to keep our options open regarding Schaumburg, at this point we have put our plans on hold there."

Nando's has been expected to take a 3,577-square-foot space in one of two multitenant buildings at Woodfield Gatherings, an outlot on Golf Road by Woodfield Mall. The buildings were originally expected to house seven businesses, mostly restaurants, but it now appears no restaurants are committed in those buildings at this point. A Chuy's restaurant will occupy a free-standing 6,802-square-foot building that also is part of the development.

