Injured coyote pup found near Barrington Hills recovering from surgery

hello

This coyote pup is recovering from surgery on its right rear leg at Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation in Barrington. The animal was found with six dead siblings in a burlap bag in water May 11 at the Cook County Forest Preserve District's Penny Road Pond near Barrington Hills. Courtesy of Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation

Volunteers at a wildlife facility are hopeful about the future of an injured coyote pup -- found in a burlap bag with six dead siblings near Barrington Hills -- as it recovers from surgery.

Dawn Keller, founder and director of Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation in Barrington, said veterinarians performed the operation Thursday on the coyote's right rear leg.

"Despite the number of fractures, our vets ... felt that the best course of action was to stabilize two large pieces of tibia to straighten out the bone and provide a better prognosis," Keller said.

Officials said the seven coyote pups were found in the burlap bag in water at the Cook County Forest Preserve District's Penny Road Pond near Barrington Hills. A man reported what he discovered while fishing at the pond by East Penny and Old Sutton roads on May 11. Cook County forest police are in charge of the investigation.

Keller said the coyote weighs about a pound. As part of the recovery process, the pup has been resting and is still receiving formula from a bottle at Flint Creek.

"Time will tell, but we are hopeful that it will heal pretty well," Keller said.