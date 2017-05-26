Binny's Beverage Depot is now open in Wheeling

This is a view of the interior of the new Binny's Beverage Depot in Wheeling. It's in a former Staples that closed last year and replaces a store that was in Buffalo Grove for 22 years. Courtesy of Binny's

This is a view of the temperature-controlled wine cellar for fine and rare wines at the new Binny's Beverage Depot in Wheeling. Courtesy of Binny's

Binny's Beverage Depot has opened its new location in the former Staples store at 1550 E. Lake-Cook Road in Wheeling after closing its Buffalo Grove store of 22 years at 124 McHenry Road.

The store will celebrate its grand opening from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, with champagne samples and swag bags for the first 1,000 customers.

The store is 15,500 square feet and has a 21-door beer cooler, a temperature-controlled wine cellar for fine and rare wines, a walk-in humidor and

a selection of more than 8,500 wine, spirits and beer products.

The Staples store closed late last year, and Binny's has spent the time since then getting government approvals and remodeling the building. The new location has 25 employees, and features a larger parking lot.

Family owned since 1948, Binny's Beverage Depot is the Midwest's largest retailer of wine, spirits, beer and cigars. Binny's offers more than 30,000

items in more than 30 Illinois locations. For information, visit binnys.com.