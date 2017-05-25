Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/25/2017 4:24 PM

Police searching for missing Warrenville girl

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Warrenville police are looking for this girl, Jillian Wittenmyer, who was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday leaving her home.

    Warrenville police are looking for this girl, Jillian Wittenmyer, who was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday leaving her home.

 
Daily Herald report

Warrenville police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing and may be staying with an unknown person in West Chicago.

Police said Jillian Wittenmyer was last seen about 7 p.m. Tuesday leaving her Warrenville home. She was wearing a pink Victoria's Secret hoodie and gray sweatpants. She is white, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs roughly 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair, although it is possible she may have changed her hair color to blonde.

Anyone who may have seen Jillian or who knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account