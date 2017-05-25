Police searching for missing Warrenville girl

Warrenville police are looking for this girl, Jillian Wittenmyer, who was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday leaving her home.

Warrenville police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing and may be staying with an unknown person in West Chicago.

Police said Jillian Wittenmyer was last seen about 7 p.m. Tuesday leaving her Warrenville home. She was wearing a pink Victoria's Secret hoodie and gray sweatpants. She is white, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs roughly 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair, although it is possible she may have changed her hair color to blonde.

Anyone who may have seen Jillian or who knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911.