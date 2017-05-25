Police question person of interest in Hinsdale woman's murder

A person of interest is being questioned in the murder of Hinsdale mother Andrea Urban, who was found beaten to death in her home earlier this month, ABC 7 is reporting.

Police put out a bulletin earlier this week with a description of a person of interest in the May 4 homicide in Urban's home in the 700 block of Town Place.

The person is described as a black man who was wearing black skinny jeans and a black hoodie and was previously seen wearing a HI-VIZ safety vest; he may also have a Dodge Charger.

Physical evidence collected from Urban's home has been submitted to the DuPage County crime lab for testing. Investigators have also submitted a number of Urban's electronic devices to the FBI.

ABC 7 previously reported that Urban was battling leukemia and was a strong proponent of medical marijuana, often speaking out publicly and crediting it with improving her quality of life. Urban was also an actress with parts on television shows and in commercials. Police said Urban had two children, both minors who lived with her and are now in the care of relatives.

Anyone with information about Urban's death should call the Hinsdale Police Department at (630) 769-7070.

• ABC 7 and Daily Herald staff writer Katie Smith contributed to this report.