Lake County deputies save two overdose victims in 10 hours

Lake County Sheriff's deputies saved two drug overdose victims during a 10-hour period Wednesday, authorities say.

The first occurred at about 1:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of Crows Nest Court in Third Lake. Deputies responding to a call of an unresponsive 30-year-old man lying in a bathroom of a residence located items consistent with the ingestion of heroin. They administered two doses of Naloxone to the unconscious man, and he regained consciousness.

The man was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for further treatment, officials said.

The next save occurred at about 11:30 p.m. in the 35600 block of North Louise Place in Ingleside. Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a 22-year-old old man lying in a bathroom of a residence, unconscious and gasping for air. They quickly ascertained the man was likely suffering an opioid overdose and administered a dose of Naloxone, sheriff's police said. Fox Lake Rescue arrived on scene and administered another dose, and the man began breathing normally and regained consciousness.

He was transported to Centegra Hospital-McHenry for further treatment.

"Last year, members of the Lake County Sheriff's Office saved 13 lives to opioid overdose," Sheriff Mark Curran said in a news release Thursday. "In just the first five months of this year, we have already exceeded that number and have saved 14 lives. The opioid epidemic is a real problem and is impacting far too many people and families."