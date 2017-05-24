Waukegan man testifies he was "terrified" before fatally stabbing cousin

A Waukegan man on trial this week for murder testified Wednesday that he feared for his life seconds before stabbing two of his cousins with a 5-inch serrated steak knife in 2014.

However, Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Jim Newton brought out several inconsistencies in Juan Guajardo's account when the 40-year-old murder suspect took the witness stand in his own defense.

Guajardo is on trial for first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Manuel Alaniz, 39, and aggravated battery for injuring Ignacio Alaniz in the same attack outside the Waukegan home they shared. He faces up to 60 years in prison if found guilty of murder.

He testified Wednesday that Manuel Alaniz became enraged and punched him in the chest during an altercation in the driveway of their Lewis Avenue home at about 2 a.m. June 21, 2014, after the three cousins were drinking at a nearby tavern.

After repeatedly punching him, Guajardo said, Manuel Alaniz flipped over some garbage cans, went into the home and destroyed the kitchen, then came back outside and flipped over a grill. Manuel Alaniz then put him in a headlock and tried to choke him, Guajardo testified.

Alaniz's brother, Ignacio, separated them, which Guajardo said allowed him to grab a steak knife that had been sitting on the overturned grill. Seconds later, Guajardo testified, the Alaniz brothers started throwing punches at his face and arms, leading him to act in self-defense.

"I was scared of them," he said. "I thought they were going to kill me. I was so scared. I was terrified."

Manuel Alaniz died of his stab wounds later that morning. Ignacio Alaniz was treated and eventually released after undergoing surgery.

During cross-examination, Newman pointed out that Guajardo gave police three different statements about what happened. In addition, Newman pinpointed that Guajardo changed his testimony while on the stand Wednesday.

The trial is expected to continue Thursday. Guajardo remains in custody at the Lake County jail on $3 million bail.