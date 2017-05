Rolling Meadows approves official's retirement agreement

The Rolling Meadows City Council has approved a retirement agreement with Community Development Director Valerie Dehner.

Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday to approve the agreement with Dehner, who was hired by the city in June 2007. The agreement was not included in the council packet, but the Daily Herald has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for a copy.

City officials did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.