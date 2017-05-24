How Wheaton Park District could help save Loretto mansion

Preservationists are trying to save the House of Seven Gables, shown in a 1911 postcard, from demolition on the 16-acre Loretto Convent property, where developers plan to build 48 homes. Courtesy of Nancy Flannery

A historic Wheaton mansion on the grounds of the Loretto Convent could move to neighboring Seven Gables Park through an agreement between Wheaton Park District and preservationists trying to save the architectural gem from demolition.

Park district commissioners will hold a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss a plan to relocate and restore the 19th-century House of Seven Gables, a major undertaking that would require expert movers, a fundraising campaign and support from developers of the Loretto Convent.

The proposed deal comes about a month after the Wheaton City Council approved a project by Pulte Homes to redevelop the Loretto campus, a secluded, 16-acre property owned by Catholic nuns since 1946.

The project would demolish more than a dozen Loretto buildings to make way for a community of 48 upscale, ranch-style homes for empty nesters and retirees at 1600 Somerset Lane.

But a longtime Wheaton couple has stepped forward to partner with the park district to move the 1890s-era mansion roughly 800 feet to the far western edge of Seven Gables Park.

Wolfe House & Building Movers has indicated that relocating the brick, Tudor Revival mansion could cost about $228,000. The city of Wheaton could contribute up to 50 percent of the bill to move the two-story structure while Bob and Kathy Goldsborough would front the other half. The city council could vote to authorize the funding as early as June 19.

Wolfe House & Building Movers has relocated historic landmarks across the country. Closer to home, the company's movers transferred the Harriet F. Rees House down a city street in Chicago three years ago. It was an engineering feat to slowly move the 1,050-ton brick house on dollies.

The Goldsboroughs have asked the park district to reimburse them for their share of the costs within a year. The park district likely would take out a loan to repay the couple.

Without tapping existing funds, the park district would make the principal and interest payments on the loan through new property tax revenue generated by the Loretto development.

Officials estimate that 48 homes in the new subdivision could yield roughly $50,000 in additional property taxes to the park district a year, or about $1,000 per house.

The park district also has proposed using about $150,000 in one-time impact fees from the subdivision for the restoration of the mansion.

A private group of preservationists would have to raise money for any funding gap in the mansion's restoration. At the board meeting, park district Executive Director Michael Benard plans to outline the estimated costs of building a new foundation for the mansion and utility connections.

The agreement also would give the private group a short-term deadline to raise the money before the mansion is moved. If fundraisers don't meet that deadline, the park district could pull the plug on the deal.

Pulte would determine the deadline based on when developers need the mansion off the property -- either by demolition or relocation.

The long-term vision? A restored House of Seven Gables and its historic allure could draw banquets and weddings, officials say. Rental fees for special events could finance the mansion's ongoing maintenance.

The Wilder and Cheney mansions, owned by the Elmhurst and Oak Park park districts, respectively, could serve as templates for the project, officials say.

Landmarks Illinois, a nonprofit group, has been a vocal supporter for efforts to save the House of Seven Gables.

History buffs have called the mansion an irreplaceable work of architect Jarvis Hunt. Built in 1897, the house was part of the "Colony," an exclusive neighborhood of summer cottages for members of the private Chicago Golf Club, the first 18-hole course in the country.

Steel magnate Jay Morris commissioned Hunt to design the home for his daughter. The aging structure features a gabled, slate roof, ornate wood carvings and painted beams.

Pulte hired an architectural consultant Jean Guarino to complete a survey of buildings designed by Jarvis Hunt in Wheaton. Guarino identified six structures, including the Chicago Golf clubhouse and the mansion.