Antioch woman charged with prostitution

hello

A 60-year-old Antioch woman was arrested this month on a misdemeanor prostitution charge as part of an undercover investigation targeting a spa near Lake Villa, authorities said Wednesday.

The Lake County Sheriff's Gang Task Force conducted the investigation May 17 in response to reports of prostitution occurring at Lilly Spa, 36735 N. Route 83, officials said.

During the undercover operation, Son O. Reandeau, of the 1000 block of Main Street, Antioch, offered to perform sexual acts on a detective in exchange for money, sheriff's police said. Following the offer, Reandeau was arrested, authorities said. She is scheduled to appear in court June 2.

"Prostitution is not a victimless crime and is often associated with human trafficking," Sheriff Mark Curran said in a news release. "The Gang Task Force conducts operations throughout the year, working to find and rescue human trafficking victims, while arresting the 'Johns' who solicit prostitutes."