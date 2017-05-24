Breaking News Bar
 
McHenry County
updated: 5/24/2017 3:37 PM

2 men from Elgin killed in McHenry County crash

Lauren Rohr
 
 

Two Elgin men were killed early Wednesday when the car they were traveling in crashed into a truck in McHenry County.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 5:28 a.m. on Route 20, north of Harmony Road in unincorporated Riley Township, according to a news release from the McHenry County sheriff's office.

A preliminary investigation determined a 31-year-old Elgin man was driving a Volkswagen Jetta north on Route 20 when he lost control of the car, crossed into the southbound lane and collided with an oncoming Ford F-550 Super Duty truck, officials said. The crash caused both vehicles to leave the road to the west.

The driver of the Volkswagen and his passenger, a 35-year-old Elgin man, were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Their names are being withheld pending family notification.

A 27-year-old Marengo man who was driving the Ford and his passenger, a 42-year-old man from Capron, were not injured, officials said. Air bags deployed in both vehicles, and all four people involved were wearing seat belts.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and the coroner's office are investigating.

