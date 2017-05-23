Breaking News Bar
 
Suspect in custody in slaying at Elk Grove motel

Daily Herald report

Elk Grove Village police have a suspect in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old Chicago man found dead Sunday in a motel room.

Investigators and members of the Cook County State's Attorney's Office are interviewing the suspect and charges are pending, police said Tuesday morning.

Police said the victim, identified as Larry Moore, 33, of Chicago, was found dead Sunday afternoon by an employee of the Motel 6 at 1000 W. Devon Ave. According to the Cook County medical examiner's office, Moore was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at 1:12 p.m. Sunday.

Elk Grove police and members of the Major Case Assistance Team led the investigation into the slaying, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call Elk Grove police at (847) 357-4100.

