Superintendent: Third mumps case confirmed at Jacobs High School

hello

A third case of mumps has been confirmed at Jacobs High School in Algonquin, Superintendent Fred Heid announced Tuesday.

The district sent a notice to parents Tuesday confirming that test results for a student with a suspected case of mumps have come back positive.

"The student has been out of school since May 14th and, as a result, there is minimal chance that other students were exposed during the period of time that he may have been contagious," Heins wrote in the letter posted on District 300's website.

The Kane County Health Department had notified the school of a second confirmed case Thursday.

All three students were vaccinated, according to a letter to parents posted Thursday. Two of shared one class, school officials said. The third student does not share classes or activities with the other two.

The health department told district officials to exclude any unvaccinated students at Jacobs High School for the remainder of the school year.

There is no risk for anyone attending an event or being in a building where the mumps has been confirmed, Heid said, adding that the mumps is only spread through direct contact with saliva.

The administration and staff will work with the students and their families to resolve problems with remaining assignments or final exams.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com