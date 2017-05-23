Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 5/23/2017 4:48 PM

Sleepy Hollow man charged with child rape

  • Jose Luis Cruz-Francisco is being held on $350,000 bail.

Harry Hitzeman
 
 

A 27-year-old Sleepy Hollow man has been charged with sexual assault of a young girl after being discovered by the girl's mother.

Jose Luis Cruz-Francisco, of the 900 block of Locust Drive, was arrested in late April and charged with five counts each of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13 and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to Kane County Court records.

He is accused of abusing the girl from September 2016 through April 26, records show.

Cruz-Francisco was caught when the victim's mom came home from work early and saw him assaulting the 8-year-old through gaps in the blinds of a bedroom window, according to a police affidavit used to secure a search warrant in early May.

Cruz-Francisco initially denied touching the girl, but later claimed she came on to him, according to the affidavit.

The girl told authorities Cruz-Francisco repeatedly touched her and showed her pornographic videos on his phone, according to the affidavit.

"(The victim) also said she was afraid to tell her mother what was happening because she was afraid she would get into trouble and they would have to move back to Des Moines (Iowa) and she wouldn't see her friends anymore," the affidavit stated.

Cruz-Francisco was being held at the Kane County jail on $350,000 bail.

He is due in court June 1 and faces up to 30 years in prison on each count of predatory criminal sexual assault.

